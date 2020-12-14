IFA Shield: Md Sporting beat 9-man Gokulam, to meet Real Kashmir in semifinal

By PTI

KOLKATA: Mohammedan Sporting rode on a Tirthankar Sarkar penalty to beat nine-man Gokulam Kerala 1-0 and set up a semi-final clash with Real Kashmir FC in the 123rd IFA Shield here on Monday.

At the Kalyani Stadium, Mohammedan started the match with more purpose and their efforts were soon rewarded in the eighth minute when Philip Adjah was brought down inside the box by Gokulam goalkeeper Ubaid CK.

Sarkar made no mistake and drilled the ball into the top corner to give Mohammedan SC an early lead.

In the 76th minute, Gokulam Kerala substitute Deepak Devrani was sent-off after he pulled down Phillip Adjah in a one-on-one situation in front of the box.

Six minutes later, Gokulam suffered a second red card when goalkeeper Ubaid handled the box outside the box.

Real Kashmir FC defeated Southern Samity 1-0 at the East Bengal ground in the other quarterfinal fixture.

Danish Farooq struck the solitary goal in the 22nd minute to book a semifinal date with Mohammedan Sporting at the Saltlake Stadium on December 17.

Quarterfinal Results Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Tirthankar Sarkar 8') b Gokulam Kerala FC 0; Real Kashmir FC 1 (Danish Farooq 22') b Southern Samity 0; United Sports Club 0 (4) b Kalighat MS 0 (3); George Telegraph Sports Club 1 (Tanmoy Ghosh 47') b Peerless Sports Club 0.

Semi-final Line-up

Real Kashmir vs Md Sporting at (Salt Lake Stadium)

United SC vs George Telegraph at Kalyani Stadium.