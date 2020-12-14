STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

IFA Shield: Md Sporting beat 9-man Gokulam, to meet Real Kashmir in semifinal

Sarkar scored a penalty to beat nine-man Gokulam Kerala 1-0 and set up a semi-final clash with Real Kashmir FC.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammedan Sporting Club logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Mohammedan Sporting rode on a Tirthankar Sarkar penalty to beat nine-man Gokulam Kerala 1-0 and set up a semi-final clash with Real Kashmir FC in the 123rd IFA Shield here on Monday.

At the Kalyani Stadium, Mohammedan started the match with more purpose and their efforts were soon rewarded in the eighth minute when Philip Adjah was brought down inside the box by Gokulam goalkeeper Ubaid CK.

Sarkar made no mistake and drilled the ball into the top corner to give Mohammedan SC an early lead.

In the 76th minute, Gokulam Kerala substitute Deepak Devrani was sent-off after he pulled down Phillip Adjah in a one-on-one situation in front of the box.

Six minutes later, Gokulam suffered a second red card when goalkeeper Ubaid handled the box outside the box.

Real Kashmir FC defeated Southern Samity 1-0 at the East Bengal ground in the other quarterfinal fixture.

Danish Farooq struck the solitary goal in the 22nd minute to book a semifinal date with Mohammedan Sporting at the Saltlake Stadium on December 17.

Quarterfinal Results Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Tirthankar Sarkar 8') b Gokulam Kerala FC 0; Real Kashmir FC 1 (Danish Farooq 22') b Southern Samity 0; United Sports Club 0 (4) b Kalighat MS 0 (3); George Telegraph Sports Club 1 (Tanmoy Ghosh 47') b Peerless Sports Club 0.

Semi-final Line-up

Real Kashmir vs Md Sporting at (Salt Lake Stadium) 

United SC vs George Telegraph at Kalyani Stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFA shield Tirthankar Sarkar Gokulam Kerala Mohammedan Sporting
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp