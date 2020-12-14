STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ronaldo becomes first player to win 400 games in Europe's top-five leagues in 21st century

No other man has managed to finish on the winning side as many times as him in the past 20 years, although Lionel Messi, with 365 wins, may catch him in the coming seasons.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GENOA: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed his 400th win in Europe's top five leagues, a number no other player has reached in the 21st century.

A second-half brace by Ronaldo and a goal from Paulo Dybala saw Juventus claim a 3-1 victory over Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

After a frustrating first half, the Bianconeri finally broke the deadlock through La Joya, before Ronaldo's two penalties meant the team returns to Turin with three points.

The Portuguese forward achieved the feat in his 100th game for the Turin-based club. Ronaldo, of course, starred in the Premier League for Manchester United and then La Liga with Real Madrid before moving across to Italy in 2018.

Cristiano's Juventus team-mate Gianlugi Buffon completes the podium, winning no less than 350 times in his illustrious league career that has spanned both Serie A and Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain. 

