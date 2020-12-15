STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Coronavirus: Frank Lampard urges UK govt to trust clubs and allow fans in stadiums

Under the UK government guidelines, fans are not allowed to attend games in Tier 3 while those in Tier 1 and Tier 2 can welcome 4,000 and 2,000 spectators respectively.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that Premier League clubs that fall under the UK government's Tier 3 coronavirus guidelines should be trusted enough to manage the attendance of fans at matches.

Lampard's remark came as new guidelines were issued on Monday in which London was moved to Tier 3 from Tier 2, and as a result, Chelsea would not be allowed to have fans enter the stadium in their Premier League clash against Wolves, Goal.com reported.

Under the UK government guidelines, fans are not allowed to attend games in Tier 3 while those in Tier 1 and Tier 2 can welcome 4,000 and 2,000 spectators respectively.

"If some clubs can have them and some can't, we've seen I think already, I felt it on the pitch, the backing they give you and what it does to the game. I think that should be pretty level. I also think - I'm not telling the government what to do but - we can control 2,000 fans coming into the stadium, if they are coming from within their tier or however you want to do that to keep things moving along. So it is unfortunate, to say the least," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"Let's get it right: we are making it up as we go along. That's not to sound critical, that's just a fact because we've never been in this position before. I think when you are talking about if clubs can control that situation, I think they've shown it so far that they can. So, I would like to think there could be something done to make it exempt where we can get that 2,000 number in. But that goes above my station, I'm just saying what I think," he added.

Chelsea had welcomed 2,000 fans back to Stamford Bridge for games with Leeds United and Krasnodar following the conclusion of the second national lockdown.

The Blues are currently at the fifth position in the Premier League standings with 22 points from 12 games. The side will next take on Wolves later today. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Frank Lampard Chelsea manager COVID-19 Coronavirus UK Coronavirus football fans EPL Premier League
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp