Players brace for busy schedule as La Liga gears up for action packed December

KOCHI: In what is a shift from the usual practice, La Liga will be having fixtures in December which is usually a period set aside as the winter break where players get a respite in the middle of the hectic season.

This shift is mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the hands of the organisers. But that means football fans can enjoy La Liga action during the Christmas period as the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid would look to keep pace with surprise league leaders Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mari of Cadiz CF said that the players have had to adapt as fixtures are so close to each other in order to avoid injuries and cope with the physical demands of these games.

"Obviously we have made changes to our training regimes under these circumstances. We don't go train as hard as normal seasons since we need to avoid injuries and have sufficient rest as well. It is important to find that balance because the season is long and we have to look at the big picture. It is a very competitive league and so it is important that we look after ourselves," said Mari during an online interaction arranged with few of the players from La Liga.

Cadiz are currently seventh in the table and they are even above Barcelona but Mari does not want to get carried away.

"It is about putting in the effort. If you work hard, then you will get the results. We are just taking it one game at a time and we believe that even against the big teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, you will get your chance and if you take it, you will get rewarded," said Mari.

Jaime Mata of Getafe also said that every team is competitive in the league this season and one has to be on top of their game to get results.

"It is a very tough league and we have to fight for every point. Our aim is to finish as high as possible and we want to finish the season strongly. This December period will be very crucial for us and we have to be prepared in the best possible way," said Mata.

While the fight at the top has been made exciting with the likes of Sociedad and Atletico leading the way, the relegation fight is also expected to be as intense.

Jordi Masip of Real Valladolid knows that his team will have to fight till the end to avoid the drop.

"We are working very hard and there are no easy games in La Liga. This coming period will be very crucial for us and we are preparing ourselves in the best possible way," said Masip.