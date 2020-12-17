Bayern Munich's Lewandowski breaks 250-goal barrier in Bundesliga

By IANS

MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has became the third player in Bundesliga history to score 250 goals.

He achieved the feat on Wednesday evening when Bayern Munich ended Wolfsburg's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season in a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in 20 Bundesliga appearances against Wolfsburg.

Apart from Lewandowski, Gerd Muller and Klaus Fischer have broken the 250-goal barrier. The Pole has 177 goals in 201 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Lewandowski has taken 332 games to go past the 250-goal mark, while Fischer took 460 matches and Muller 284.

The Poland striker had moved to Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. His 55 goals helped Bayern lift the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League trophies in 2019/20 and he emerged as top-scorer in all three competitions.