STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pierre Kalulu saves Milan's unbeaten record in 2-2 draw at Genoa

Milan was without injured Zlatan Ibrahimović. The 39-year-old Ibrahimović has been out for almost a month but the Rossoneri had still managed to win four of its six matches without its star forward

Published: 17th December 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and AC Milan

AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and AC Milan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Youngster Pierre Kalulu helped AC Milan maintain its unbeaten league record as his late equalizer snatched a 2-2 draw at Genoa in Serie A on Wednesday.

Milan appeared to be heading for its first league defeat since March after a double from former Rossoneri forward Mattia Destro had put Genoa 2-1 up. But the 20-year-old Kalulu, who was making his first start for the club, netted the equalizer seven minutes from time.

“This is a Milan team which never gives up,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “The quality of our performances has been very high, you just need to look at the standings."

Milan remained top but saw its advantage cut from three points to one over Inter Milan, which beat 10-man Napoli 1-0.

Juventus is third, four points below Milan after drawing 1-1 against Atalanta in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo had a tame penalty attempt saved.

Milan hasn't won the Serie A title since 2011.

“It’s right to dream and to be ambitious," Pioli said. "The results show that we are a competitive team and that we can play for the title, but then you can’t not consider Juventus and Inter favorites.

“However, we want to be ambitious, we are doing something unexpected, that maybe only we dared dream of.”

Milan was without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimović. The 39-year-old Ibrahimović has been out for almost a month but the Rossoneri had still managed to win four of its six matches without its star forward, drawing the other two.

However, Milan appeared to struggle more in Genoa although Ante Rebić almost gave it the lead at the end of the first half only to be denied by a great save from Mattia Perin.

Genoa broke the deadlock two minutes after the interval. Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Eldor Shomurodov’s swiveling effort but Destro tapped in the rebound.

Destro spent half a season at Milan in 2015.

Davide Calabria put Milan back level just five minutes later with a powerful effort from outside the area into the bottom left corner but Destro headed in what looked to be the winner on the hour mark.

However, Kalulu scored from close range after a corner had been headed on by Alessio Romagnoli.

Genoa threatened to win it in a frantic finale but Donnarumma saved Gianluca Scamacca's acrobatic effort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pierre Kalulu AC Milan Genoa Genoa Series A
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp