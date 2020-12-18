STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wayne Rooney's 11-year-old son Kai signs for Manchester United academy

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy.

English footballer Wayne Rooney

English footballer Wayne Rooney. (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: One of Wayne Rooney’s sons has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

“Proud day," Rooney posted on Instagram. "Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances.

“Special night..... congratulations Kai," Rooney's wife, Coleen, wrote on Instagram. "I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

