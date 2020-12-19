STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich coach Flick deserved FIFA's Best Coach award, says Mourinho

Earlier this week, Mourinho's side Tottenham suffered a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

Published: 19th December 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick deserved to win the FIFA Best Coach award instead of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

On Thursday, FIFA awarded Klopp as the Best Coach and since then, many have argued that it was Flick was the most deserving candidate for the accolade.

Last season, Flick had managed to win Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB-pokal with Bayern Munich. The side also won UEFA Super Cup and DFL Super Cup in 2020.

"I think the only chance for Flick to win is that Bayern finds two or three more new competitions to win it. So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season maybe he wins the award, because I believe he only won the Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, European Super Cup, German Super Cup - he only won five and the biggest one of all," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

ALSO READ: I needed more time and was not given at Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho

"So I think poor Flick the only chance is for Bayern to try and find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it," he added.

Earlier this week, Mourinho's side Tottenham suffered a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

With this defeat, Tottenham ended up losing the top spot in Premier League standings to Liverpool and the side is now at the second place, three points behind the Reds.

Tottenham will next lock horns against Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose Mourinho Jurgen Klopp FIFA Best Coach
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp