STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko, 16, becomes youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history

Moukoko has broken the record which was set six months ago by Florian Wirtz, who was 17 years and 34 days old at the time .

Published: 19th December 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko in action during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Union Berlin at the Stadion Alte Forsterei in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko in action during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Union Berlin at the Stadion Alte Forsterei in Berlin, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund's striker Youssoufa Moukoko has become the youngest goalscorer in the Bundesliga (German football competition).

The striker achieved the feat against Hertha Berlin on Friday (local time). In the match, he came off the bench for Erling Haaland and he registered the goal in the 60th minute of the match.

With this fabulous strike, Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer at the age of 16 years and one day.

Moukoko has broken the record which was set six months ago by Florian Wirtz, who was 17 years and 34 days old at the time when he registered a goal for Leverkusen towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

Earlier, the striker had broken the records of the youngest Bundesliga start and the youngest player to feature in the Champions League, Goal.com reported.

This was also Moukoko's first goal for Borussia Dortmund. However, this strike did not help the side to register a win as Hertha Berlin won the match 2-1.

For Hertha Berlin, Taiwo Awoniyi and Marvin Friedrich registered goals in the 57th and 78th minutes respectively.

Dortmund is currently at fourth place in Bundesliga standings with 22 points from 13 matches.

The side will next take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on January 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Borussia Dortmund Youssoufa Moukoko Bundesliga
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp