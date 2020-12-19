STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

If you have 25 shots and that's not enough, you have to create more: Guardiola calls for aggression in hunt for goals

Guardiola said his side must keep attacking and trust that the goals would come.

Published: 19th December 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

LONDON: Pep Guardiola admits there is no magic solution to Manchester City's struggles in front of goal, calling on his players to be more aggressive.

City's lack of cutting edge proved costly again on Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling West Brom despite having 26 efforts at goal, albeit only seven of them on target.

That left Guardiola's men with 18 goals from their opening 12 league fixtures, half the tally of 35 they had at the same stage last season.

They are ninth in the table, already eight points behind leaders Liverpool, though they have a game in hand.

Guardiola said his side must keep attacking and trust that the goals would come.

"We have to insist and insist," he said.

"There is no other way. If you have 25 shots and that's not enough you have to create more and one day it is going to break. We have to be aggressive in this area and put more players there.

"When we are able to score goals and win games, confidence will be back. The reality is we scored 40 goals in our first 12 games when we won our first title, 36 in our second and last season 35 in this stage of the season.

"This year we have 18 so we have to score more. This is the reality."

Injuries have played a role, with both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus spending time on the sidelines, but Guardiola said the responsibility was on the team as a whole.

Aguero, recently sidelined with a knee problem, missed last weekend's goalless Manchester derby through illness before coming on as a late substitute against West Brom.

But his availability for Saturday's trip to third-placed Southampton remains uncertain after a fresh setback.

"I don't know," Guardiola said when asked to what extent he might feature. "After the game he could not train, yesterday he could not train. He trained today and trained really well but I don't know how many minutes (he can play).

"It is important he can make training sessions but unfortunately after the game he could not. It was nothing about the knee, it is another area."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp