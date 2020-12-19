STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Neymar won't play again in 2020 due to ankle injury, PSG confirm

Brazilian striker missed PSG's last game, a 2-0 win over Lorient in Ligue 1.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar (File | AFP)

Neymar (File | AFP)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that star player Neymar will not feature in the side's remaining games this year due to an ankle injury suffered against Lyon.

Brazilian striker missed PSG's last game, a 2-0 win over Lorient in Ligue 1.

He is now set to miss Sunday's crucial game away at Lille. With 15 games played, PSG are one point behind Lille at the top of the table, with Christophe Galtier's side having only suffered one defeat in the league compared to PSG's four, Goal.com reported.

Neymar will also miss the home game with Strasbourg on December 23, which is PSG's last game of the year.

A club statement confirmed he was expected to return in January, but did not provide further details. PSG have five league games to negotiate in January, starting at Saint-Etienne on January 6, as well as the Trophee des Champions match against Marseille a week later.

Thomas Tuchel had previously suggested he was hopeful of having Neymar back for the Lille game, but those hopes have been dashed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp