Bengaluru FC's attack takes on ATK Mohun Bagan defence in big ISL clash

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bengaluru FC have been impressive up front with 11 goals against their name this season. In their last two, they have been even more prolific, scoring six. There is no doubt about the confidence levels after two straight wins but the Mariners, who have just conceded three goals only, will prove to be a big test at Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

What makes this contest even more impressive is their record through the season, If Bengaluru, who are unbeaten so far, lie third, Mohun Bagan are just one place above them on the table. A win for either team will be a massive statement in the league, which is currently topped by Mumbai City FC.

The Blues will depend on their forwards, including Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth. The trio has impressed in the last few games and they will have to be on top of their game once again against a strong defensive unit of Mohun Bagan. With the likes of Dimas Delgado in midfield, and set pieces being one of their major routes to goal, they need to convert their chances in front of goal. Head coach Carles Cuadrat is aware of the threat their Monday's opponent possesses.

"They (Mohun Bagan) know how to defend and how to be dangerous in their attacks. That is what we have to try and avoid on Monday. We have to create enough chances to score because they are very good defensively, they have conceded the fewest goals so far. They employ a very good defensive structure and we will try to beat them," said Cuadrat, who is expecting a physical challenge from their opponents.

With players like Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, they can make their presence felt at the back. They are a physical side and scoring goals against them has been a tricky job for other forwards in the league so far. They do not mind other teams enjoying more possession as they do not create much empty spaces for players to work around. More importantly, they are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to counter attacking football, which has helped them offensively too.

Forwards like Roy Krishna, who has scored five goals so far, Manvir Singh and David Williams are going to be key on the offensive scheme of things. There is a serious need for Mohun Bagan players to score goals in the first half as well. All their goals have been in the second 45.

"It's impossible for us to score goals only in the second half. Normally, it depends on a situation that is necessary to score goals. In the last match against FC Goa, for example Williams had a fantastic situation to score (in first 45), but there was no goal. You have 90 minutes and the idea is to score goals when you can," said head coach Antonio Habas, who had a word of praise for Chhetri, who has been amongst the goals of late.

“Chhetri is the best Indian player for the last 15 years in India. It is clear. His statistics are fantastic but I have to back my players."



