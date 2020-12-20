STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's 'top' performance after 7-0 win over Crystal Palace

It's a funny season - we lost 7-2 and now we won 7-0, so at least we could cancel out a little bit the goal difference, Klopp said. 

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with the team's 7-0 win over Crystal Palace and said it was a "top" display from his side.

"Everything is pleasing; everything is good about this game. Overcoming the difficult problems in the first half with [their] counter-attacks, fighting really hard to avoid a goal there and then on the other side, really top football, top finishing. Keeping the ball in the right way, using the positioning, filling the match plan with life," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"The boys did really well. It was really difficult to play against us today, I would say. And then today they obviously all wore their finishing boots it looked like and when you have that it is really tricky. That's the reason for the result. That didn't happen for us before and unfortunately, it will not happen a lot, but it's a funny season - we lost 7-2 and now we won 7-0, so at least we could cancel out a little bit the goal difference," he added.

Liverpool were on their best during the Premier League clash on Saturday. Takumi Minamino handed the team a one-goal lead inside three minutes. Sublime strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino followed before the interval. Although Crystal Palace created a handful of opportunities, they failed to capitalise on them.

Liverpool showed no let-up after the break as Jordan Henderson rasped in a fourth before Firmino clinically added goal number five.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to round off the scoring with a close-range header followed by a magnificent curling effort to make it seven. With this victory, Liverpool consolidated their top position on the table as they now have 31 points, five points ahead of the second-placed club Everton. 

