We have to give our 200 per cent or even more in upcoming games: Real Madrid gaffer Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid took their winning streak to five after securing a 3-1 win over Eibar in the LaLiga on Monday.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid gaffer Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid gaffer Zinedine Zidane (Photo | AP)

By ANI

EIBAR: With Real Madrid picking up their fifth straight win in all competitions, manager Zinedine Zidane cautioned his side to not drop their guard for even one minute and said they have to give their "200 per cent or even more" in the upcoming games.

Real Madrid took their winning streak to five after securing a 3-1 win over Eibar in the LaLiga here on Monday.

"We are fully aware that all the games we are going to play will be difficult for many reasons. We have to be at 200% or even more in these games," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"We can't drop our guard for even one minute, I'm totally sure of that. We have to think positively. I can't start thinking they are against us. We have to follow our path and it's going to be a fight until the end," he added.

Karim Benzema scored the opening goal of the match, putting Real Madrid ahead in just the sixth minute. Luka Modric added another goal to Real Madrid's tally in the 13th minute. Eibar's only goal came in the 28th minute with the help of Kike's strike.

Real Madrid managed to restore their two-goal lead in the 90+2nd after Lucas Vazquez found the net.

Meanwhile, with this victory, Sergio Ramos has become the third player in the standings for the number of Real Madrid victories in LaLiga. The club captain reached 313 wins in the league competition and moved ahead of Sanchis (312). Only Raul (327) and Casillas (334) have won more league matches than Ramos.

Reflecting on the match, Zidane said: "We played very well. Eibar also had their good moment. The team dug in at times and controlled the match well. We knew it's a difficult place to come, but we controlled it from start to finish. It's a battle that won't stop, we're playing every three days and we have to carry on like this. We have to enjoy the performance we put in here and prepare for the next one. We knew that Eibar play a more direct way and we had to press them higher up and we did it quite well."

Sitting on the second spot on the LaLiga table, Real Madrid will now take on Granada on Thursday.

