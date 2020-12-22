STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scott McTominay's performance one of the best I have seen: Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire

Scott McTominay had scored his first two EPL goals of the season in quick succession to set up Manchester United's 6-2 victory.

Published: 22nd December 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates his side's second goal during an EPL match against Leeds United at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates his side's second goal during an EPL match against Leeds United at the Old Trafford Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has hailed the performance of Scott McTominay against Leeds United in the Premier League, saying that the midfielder's performance is one of the best he has ever seen.

McTominay had scored his first two Premier League goals of the season in quick succession on Saturday to set up United's 6-2 victory.

The midfielder had scored the first two goals inside the first three minutes and from there on, United displayed a dominant performance.

"You've seen in recent months how we've been relying on the forward lads in Rashford and Fernandes, so for Scott to score was great. He was magnificent -- one of the best performances I've seen and played with on the pitch from a central midfielder," the official website of United quoted Maguire as saying.

"He deserved his two goals and it's nice for Victor Lindelof to get on the scoresheet as well, it's something we've worked on -- a great touch from Antony Martial at the front post. It's nice to spread the goals around, we know we've got goals in the team and it was a great night for players to get on the scoresheet. But more importantly, everyone is happy with the performance, the six goals and the three points," he added.

The 24-year-old McTominay is now the only player in the history of Premier League to score twice in the opening three minutes of a match. Bruno Fernandes also grabbed a brace, with goals from Victor Lindelof and Daniel James securing United's 6-2 victory against Leeds United.

"You can get ahead of yourself in terms of looking at other people's results and you just need to look after yourself. If you keep winning games and putting three points on the table then you'll be there or thereabouts," said Maguire.

"We're not getting carried away, as I said. We had a big win [against Leeds] but there is lots of improvement we need to make to make sure we're challenging at the end of the season. That's what we've got to aim for," he added.

United is currently at the third position in the Premier League standings with 26 points from 13 matches. The side will next take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

