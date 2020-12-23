STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bruno Fernandes' new year resolution: More goals and assists than total games for United

The Portuguese has scored 25 goals in his first 42 appearances for the club, while also setting up another 15 for his teammates.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:51 PM

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. (Facebook Photo)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in United's starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United in January this year.

The Portuguese has scored 25 goals in his first 42 appearances for the club, while also setting up another 15 for his teammates. His performances in the 2020-21 season have enabled United to move to the third spot in Premier League standings.

"I think, as I've said before, it's easy when you play in a team like Manchester because there are so many good players around you. They help you to be better and I am here to help them be better. So I think, of course, numbers are really good but it is now that I need to start to improve. It will be more difficult from now and I mean difficult day-by-day and game-by-game because the players will know me better," Fernandes told MUTV.

"Of course, I am really happy to have these numbers and, obviously, it is not easy to get to this point with these numbers but I want to do better and better, more and more. I want to finish the Premier League this season with more goals and assists than games. That would be good," he added.

Fernandes recently scored twice against Leeds United in the Premier League, taking his tally to nine goals this season in the Premier League for Manchester United.

"I think the first 12 months, the 11 months for me [here], have been great. Of course, the main thing I want, I didn't achieve, until now, is the trophies. That is clear," said Fernandes.

"We really can do that in 2021 and, of course, I think, at the end of everything, what we did in the last 11 months was really good. I'm very happy to be here and to be part of this biggest club," he added.

United will next take on Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final later on Wednesday and then the side will return to Premier League action against Leicester City on Saturday. 

