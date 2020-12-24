STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool's Takumi Minamino finally gets first Premier League goal, this is how he feels

The Japanese international had finally scored for the club during Liverpool's 7-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:37 PM

Takumi Minamino

Liverpool's Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match against Crystal Palace. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino has said that he is relieved to finally score his first goal for the club, and he added that there are greater things in store for him.

Minamino was signed by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool during the January transfer window earlier this year. He has gone on to make 29 appearances for the club so far.

The Japanese international had finally scored his first goal for the club during Liverpool's 7-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

"It was instinctive. When Sadio Mane passed the ball to me, I sensed that an opponent was coming to block me. But from there, I had no time to think, but just trusted my feeling and shot. A goal in the Premier League was what I really wanted to achieve. Rather than feeling happy about it, I think it took longer than I wished. But I am happy that I could contribute to the team's victory," the official website of Liverpool quoted Minamino as saying.

"I wouldn't say that I was disappointed with myself (for not scoring in the Premier League previously), but I always wanted to score as soon as possible. I also felt some pressure about it. I am happy that I finally scored, but I have only scored once, so I will work hard to score more," he added.

Minamino is also convinced that he can take his game to even greater heights while playing for Liverpool.

"I haven't experienced such a big win since I became a professional. So I am happy to contribute to such a special win. Because we could win that match by 7-0, I think our attacking play worked very well, and I myself was feeling it. Personally, throughout the game, not everything I did was working. I know there is a space for improvement. I need to work hard to improve myself, and I know I can improve myself," said Minamino.

Liverpool is currently at the top of Premier League standings and the side will next take on West Brom on Sunday. 

