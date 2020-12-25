AIFF fraternity shocked to hear about demise of Sporting Clube de Goa founder Peter Vaz: Kushal Das

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Football Federation has condoled the untimely demise of Peter Vaz, founder and chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa. Vaz died at the age of 53.

Vaz turned the Models Group into one of the leading business group of Goa, with diversified interests in construction, tourism, hospitality and sports.

Sporting Clube de Goa, fondly called as "the Oranjes" by their supporters, won the GFA league in its inception year itself (1999-2000). Following that, they triumphed in the ONGC Super Cup in 2005, whereas reached the final of the Federation Cup thrice (2005, 2006 and 2014). The Oranjes finished as the runners-up of the National Football League in 2004-2005.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF described Vaz "as a very capable football administrator" whose passion for football was unparalleled.

"The AIFF fraternity is shocked to hear the unfortunate demise of Peter Vaz. He will be remembered for his dynamicity and contribution to the club and the Indian Football in his capacity as the chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa," Das stated.

"On behalf of president Praful Patel and all Staff of AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic and irreparable loss. We pray to God to give peace to the departed soul, and give the family members enough courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss," he further mentioned.