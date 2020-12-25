STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AIFF fraternity shocked to hear about demise of Sporting Clube de Goa founder Peter Vaz: Kushal Das

Vaz turned the Models Group into one of the leading business group of Goa, with diversified interests in construction, tourism, hospitality and sports.

Published: 25th December 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Football Federation has condoled the untimely demise of Peter Vaz, founder and chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa. Vaz died at the age of 53.

Vaz turned the Models Group into one of the leading business group of Goa, with diversified interests in construction, tourism, hospitality and sports.

Sporting Clube de Goa, fondly called as "the Oranjes" by their supporters, won the GFA league in its inception year itself (1999-2000). Following that, they triumphed in the ONGC Super Cup in 2005, whereas reached the final of the Federation Cup thrice (2005, 2006 and 2014). The Oranjes finished as the runners-up of the National Football League in 2004-2005.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF described Vaz "as a very capable football administrator" whose passion for football was unparalleled.

"The AIFF fraternity is shocked to hear the unfortunate demise of Peter Vaz. He will be remembered for his dynamicity and contribution to the club and the Indian Football in his capacity as the chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa," Das stated.

"On behalf of president Praful Patel and all Staff of AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic and irreparable loss. We pray to God to give peace to the departed soul, and give the family members enough courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss," he further mentioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIFF Kushal Das Peter Vaz Sporting Clube de Goa
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp