STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to frontline workers in Christmas message to fans

Jurgen Klopp paid his tributes to the frontline workers in a lengthy message, shared by the club's official website, on the occasion of Christmas.

Published: 25th December 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday penned a special message for all the frontline workers, calling them the "real heroes" for helping "countless people" by working relentlessly and tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic-hit year.

The manager paid his tributes to the frontline workers in a lengthy message, shared by the club's official website, on the occasion of Christmas.

"As I am sure you know by now, each year I like to write a message to Liverpool fans around the world to wish them a very happy and peaceful Christmas, however they are choosing to celebrate it... These are extraordinary times we are living in and every single one of us has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It has changed all aspects of our lives, both personally and professionally," Klopp said.

"Who would have thought one year ago that our year would turn out this way, that we'd be in 'lockdowns', that we wouldn't be able to travel or, most importantly of all, see loved ones? So, what it has really taught me is how precious life is; how quickly things can be taken away, so to appreciate all that you can. But also what it has taught me is what good people can do when they come together and support each other. I would like to pay tribute with all my heart to the frontline workers around the world, the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, the emergency services, for all you have done in the last nine months," he added.

Klopp also admitted that he is short of words to describe how much he "respect and admire all you are doing for people in these times." "On behalf of me and my team and my club, thank you. You are real heroes for us all. I will be thinking of you today," the message read.

"To those who have worked to keep countries going, to keep shops stocked and serving customers, the drivers who have kept public transport going, you are amazing and your selfless work has helped countless people, including myself. I appreciate it," the manager added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Christmas
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp