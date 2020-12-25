STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City stars Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Manchester City players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team said two staff members also tested positive and that all four are self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government protocols.

Gabriel Jesus has been slowed by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions.

The Brazilian forward scored 23 goals in 53 games last season.

England defender Walker is in his fourth season with City.

The club said it wished all four "a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

