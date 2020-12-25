STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nobody will forget your time here: Kylian Mbappe pays tribute to outgoing Thomas Tuchel

According to Goal.com, Tuchel was sacked by PSG, with sporting director Leonardo and club president Nasser Al Khelaifi informing the German of his dismissal on Wednesday night.

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has penned an emotional tribute for Thomas Tuchel, who has been sacked as the club's manager, saying that nobody will forget his time at the French club and credited him for writing a "wonderful part of the club's history".

"It is sadly the law of football. Nobody will forget your time here. You wrote a wonderful part of the club's history and I say to you: thank you, coach," Mbappe wrote in an Instagram story while sharing his picture with the outgoing manager.

According to Goal.com, Tuchel was sacked by PSG, with sporting director Leonardo and club president Nasser Al Khelaifi informing the German of his dismissal on Wednesday night. However, the club is yet to announce the decision officially.

The club sacked Tuchel following PSG's impressive win over Strasbourg. PSG had defeated Strasbourg 4-0 in Ligue 1 and they currently hold the third position on the points table with 35 points, only one point behind the table-toppers Lyon.

Also, this was the club's final match of the year as PSG will now return to action on January 7 when they face St-Etienne.

