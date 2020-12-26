STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beating Chelsea can prove as 'best medicine': Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arteta has been under a lot of pressure in recent times as Arsenal has slipped to the 15th spot in the Premier League standings.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (File photo| AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that beating Chelsea on Boxing Day can prove as the best medicine for his side to get out of the form slump. Arteta has been under a lot of pressure in recent times as Arsenal has slipped to the 15th spot in the Premier League standings.

The Gunners also crashed out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week after suffering a 4-1 against Manchester City. "The best medicine, better than anything that can happen outside of our facilities, is to win against Chelsea. I think the next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we are going to be heading in the Premier League," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal is just four points above the relegation zone and a few more losses will mean the Gunners will be staring down the barrel and being relegated would be a realistic chance. The Gunners are without a win in seven top-flight matches, and the side has picked up just two points since beating Manchester United on November 1.

"At the moment, to keep the team together, to keep the team alive and to be a team, not a group of players, it takes a lot of energy because when you are losing football matches you have to lift them up, to get them together. You have to get them all being positive to each other, to not blame each other or any external factor when things are not going well," said Arteta.

"Every game is a lot of weight on your shoulders, it's a lot of disappointment and people are suffering. We are hurting and suffering and we have to get back, start believing again and try to push the players, then they respond and are excited for the game," he added.

