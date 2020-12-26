STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Goals come from performances not from Santa Claus: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

In the last three Premier League games, Manchester City have only found the net on two occasions. The club is now preparing to face Newcastle in the league.

Published: 26th December 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his side will have to put up good performances to score goals as goals do not come as a "present from Santa Claus".

"The goals don't come as a present from Santa Claus - it comes from your performance. Of course, it's important but it is a consequence. We have to play better. That's what we have to do. We have to restart the way we play," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"That's what we have to look at. The goals will come after... We still have good team spirit and players, with many games to play, many things can happen," he added.

In the last three Premier League games, Manchester City have only found the net on two occasions. The club is now preparing to face Newcastle in the league.

Praising youngster Phil Foden, the manager said: "He is one of the most incredible players I have seen at that age. He is so good. We are in love with this guy. I was at Barcelona with the academy and there were incredible players like Phil. They made a long career and they had the mentality that Phil has."

Sitting in the eighth position on the Premier League standings, Manchester City will take on Newcastle on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester City Pep Guardiola
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp