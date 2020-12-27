STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Edinson Cavani gives another dimension to Manchester United, says Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford believes that Edinson Cavani brings another dimension to the club.

Published: 27th December 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford believes that Edinson Cavani brings another dimension to the club.

Rashford's remarks came as Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Saturday. In the match against Leicester, Rashford had scored the first goal for United, and the second was registered by Bruno Fernandes. Although, Leicester was able to get the equaliser and the match ended as a draw.

"He's a top player, he has lots of qualities and I think he gives us another dimension that's different to what we already have in the team. It's good to play with him and to see him scoring and assisting is important for any forward and we need to keep up between us what we've been doing," Rashford told MUTV.

"For that goal, it was all the way from the back, I think it was Eric [Bailly] who stepped up and played a good ball through the lines. It was a great turn from Edinson and he drove at Jonny [Evans] who then he had a decision to make, whether to step out to him or stay back and let him shoot. Edinson played a nice pass and it was a good goal, but to concede and to throw it away is difficult to take," he added.

United is currently placed at the fourth spot in 2020-21 Premier League standings with 27 points from 14 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Tuesday.

"It feels like a loss in the changing room. I think we deserved to win the game and we had the chances to win the game, but we didn't quite get over the line. Now we just need to recover and go again in the next one," said Rashford.

Cavani had joined United on a free transfer on October 5. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored four goals in his first 13 appearances across all competitions despite being mainly used as a substitute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marcus Rashford Edinson Cavani Manchester United
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp