STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Really proud of Marcus Rashford, says Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rashford had appeared to damage his shoulder towards the end of the match against Leicester but Solskjaer is hopeful that it is not a serious concern.

Published: 27th December 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEICESTER: After playing out a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is really proud of striker Marcus Rashford.

In the match against Leicester, Rashford had scored the first goal for United and the second was registered by Bruno Fernandes. Although, Leicester was able to get the equaliser and the match ended as a draw.

"Both as a player and person he has been absolutely brilliant. We are very proud of him as a person and a player. He was always a threat. We create chances for him and he creates them for others," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Rashford had appeared to damage his shoulder towards the end of the match against Leicester but Solskjaer is hopeful that it is not a serious concern.

"He felt his shoulder a bit after one of the Leicester players tugged his arm but hopefully it won't be too bad as he completed a full sprint soon after that," said Solskjaer.

Speaking about Edinson Cavani not getting enough starts for United, Solskjaer said: "He has been out injured for a little while and played a full, physically-demanding game against Everton in midweek. We decided to have him on the bench and he made an impact straight away, with a great pass for the goal."

"It will have to be that way for a while as he gets used to English football and the demands of this season, but he made a great impact here and he has made a big impact in the squad," he added.

United is currently placed at the fourth spot in 2020-21 Premier League standings with 27 points from 14 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Marcus Rashford Leicester City EPL EPL 2020 Premier League Premier League 2020 Manchester United vs Leicester City
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp