Cristiano Ronaldo crowned 'Player of the Century' at Globe Soccer Awards

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and former player Ronaldinho were also in the race to bag the accolade but the Portuguese outclassed all to clinch the award.

Published: 28th December 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo accepting the 'Player of the Century 2001-2020' during the 12th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 'Player of the Century' award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

"Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the [?]PLAYER OF THE CENTURY[?] 2001-2020[?] Globe Soccer Awards, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight's gala," Globe Soccer Awards tweeted.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, during the event, won the Player of the Year award. The club's coach Hansi Flick bagged the Coach of the Year award. Also, Bayern Munich won the Club of the Year award.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the Coach of the Century award. Spanish giants Real Madrid won the Club of the Century award during the event.

"Congratulations to REAL MADRID on winning the [?]Globe Soccer Award for the [?]CLUB OF CENTURY[?] 2001-2020," Globe Soccer Awards tweeted.

Cristiano Ronaldo Player of the Century Globe Soccer Awards
