STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FC Schalke 04 appoint Christian Gross as head coach

German club FC Schalke 04 on Sunday announced the appointment of Christian Gross as the new head coach of the club.

Published: 28th December 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

FC Schalke 04 gaffer Christian Gross

FC Schalke 04 gaffer Christian Gross (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GELSENKIRCHEN: German club FC Schalke 04 on Sunday announced the appointment of Christian Gross as the new head coach of the club.

Gross has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the end of the season.

"Christian Gross has been appointed the new first-team head coach. The Swiss signed a contract until the end of the season on Sunday (27.12.20). The coaching staff will be rounded out by incumbent coaches Onur Cinel, Naldo, Matthias Kreutzer and goalkeeping coach Simon Henzler," the club said in a statement.

The 66-year-old is no stranger in Germany. The football coach took over 15th-place VfB Stuttgart in December 2009 and led them to a sixth-place finish. He also enjoyed success at English club Tottenham Hotspur, where he was able to save the club from relegation in 1997/98 thanks to a strong second half of the season.

Gross has also coached at Swiss clubs FC Wil, Grasshopper Club Zurich, FC Basel and BSC Young Boys, winning the league six times and the cup five times.

Schalke is currently the bottom-placed club on the Bundesliga standings and are yet to secure their first win of this season.

"I want to feel the players' enthusiasm at all times. We need to have a good atmosphere in and around the team to be successful again. I will give everything so that we can accomplish our goals together," Gross said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FC Schalke 04 Christian Gross FC Schalke 04 Coach
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp