STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi to miss La Liga clash against Eibar, confirm Barcelona

Barcelona said that Messi is completing treatment for his right ankle and is expected to return to training after the match.

Published: 28th December 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona will be without their star player Lionel Messi during the La Liga clash against Eibar.

The club said that Messi is completing "treatment for his right ankle" and is expected to return to training after the match.

"First team player, Lionel Messi, is completing the treatment for his right ankle, and is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona v SD Eibar match," the club said in a statement.

In this 2020/21 season, FC Barcelona's captain has played a total of 18 games, scoring 10 goals.

Last week, Messi moved past former footballer Pele as the highest goalscorer ever for a single club during Barcelona's 3-0 win over Valladolid. Messi scored the third goal of the match as he set a new world record.

The Argentine striker has now scored a staggering 644 goals, all wearing an FC Barcelona shirt, across 17 seasons and 749 games. That surpassed the 643 goals that the Brazilian scored for Santos which was until now the world record.

Barcelona currently holds the fifth spot on the La Liga standings with 24 points, eight points behind the table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eibar Barcelona Barcelona vs Eibar Lionel Messi La Liga
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp