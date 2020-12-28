Losing to Arsenal a 'tough lesson' for Chelsea, says Mason Mount

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea's Mason Mount said the defeat against Arsenal was a "tough lesson", adding that the players need to learn from that and bounce back in the next game.

Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

"It is something where we need to look at ourselves as players. We didn't start the game anywhere near what we should be. We are representing Chelsea, we're a big club and we really need to look at ourselves as players and say that was not good enough," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying.

"We know that, it is a big London derby and we need to start the game way better than we did. We have to be harsh on ourselves. We can't start a game like that and expect not to be 2-0 down at half-time. It is a tough lesson and we need to learn that and we need to do better the next time," he added.

Sitting eighth on the points table, Chelsea are now gearing up for the clash against Aston Villa, slated to take place on Monday. Mount said the match against Arsenal is gone and the players should now focus on the next challenge.

"It is probably better we have that quick turnaround because now we look at another game. The Arsenal one is gone, there are still big things we need to work on but now we have that one day before our next game and we can put it in the back of our heads and really go into Villa with a strong mindset, starting the game very well and hopefully doing well in the game," he said.