STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool defender Joel Matip out three weeks with muscle injury

The Cameroon player will likely be out of action for about three weeks after straining a muscle during Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, Klopp said late Wednesday.

Published: 31st December 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Joel Matip (third left) controls the ball during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool's Joel Matip (third left) controls the ball during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp expects defender Joel Matip to miss the Premier League leader's next three matches because of an adductor strain.

The Cameroon player will likely be out of action for about three weeks after straining a muscle during Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, Klopp said late Wednesday.

The center-back sat out Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Newcastle United, with Nathaniel Phillips starting in his place.

“The normal stuff with these kind of injuries, (he will be out for) around about three weeks,” Klopp said in his post-game press conference.

Liverpool has now won only two of eight league away games this season but still tops the table.

Matip's absence is a tough blow for the Reds, who were already without injured defender Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool travels to Southampton on Monday in the Premier League then plays at Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Jan. 8. Matip is also expected to miss the clash with bitter rival and second-placed Manchester United at Anfield on Jan. 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joel Matip Joel Matip injury Liverlpool Jurgen Klopp Premier League
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp