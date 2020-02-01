Home Sport Football

Blasters vs Chennaiyin: Top-four subplot in clash of bitter rivals

While Chennaiyin have firmly set their sights on fourth spot, Blasters are much further behind and trail Chennaiyin by four points.

Chennaiyin FC players during a training session in Kochi on Friday | a Sanesh

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: THE top three teams leading the table — FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and ATK — seem to be in a league of their own. They are some distance away from the chasing pack, and the question that remains is about who will finish top. While the trio are running at full steam, the rest of the chasing pack are having stop-start campaigns and constantly exchanging places.

But one team hitting form at the right time is Chennaiyin FC. They’ve won their last three matches and are within touching distance of a top four spot. These are good times for the former ISL champs who are flying high under new boss Owen Coyle. In the early part of the league, Chennaiyin were down and out. But according to Coyle, they are now slowly closing the gap with the top three in terms of performance and quality.

“The top three look as if they are going to stay there. It doesn’t mean that if I have to play them tomorrow, I will be fearful of playing. I wouldn’t. I’ll take my team against any of them if you have to play them. We are still to play Bengaluru at home and ATK away. I am looking forward to those games,” said Coyle. Before they go up against Bengaluru and ATK, Chennaiyin face Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.

While Chennaiyin have firmly set their sights on fourth spot, Blasters are much further behind and trail Chennaiyin by four points. But they can take inspiration from the fact that Chennaiyin were written off before they resurrected their season. “When we won two matches in a row, everybody expected us to grab that (fourth) spot. It’s all about that momentum. Any team can qualify. In Chennaiyin’s case, the new coach has given them the belief that they can do it,” said Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.
In many ways, both teams are yet to showcase their best football for different reasons.

By Coyle’s own admission, he is still moulding the team to his liking. “I’ve stressed to the players that we are a work in progress. We’ve looked a decent team but we are not there yet,” said Coyle. For Blasters, they have not been able to field their strongest team due to injuries to key players. “We have been unfortunate with the injuries. Sometimes, I have seen in football, you have one season like that where you are very unlucky,” said Ishfaq.

With the league entering its business end, it’s all about who can keep the momentum going and Chennaiyin clearly has it going for them. “We were written off and I understand that. But that’s the great thing about football that when you can build momentum, it takes you to fantastic places,” said Coyle.

Lobera out?
FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera may be on his way out of the club, according to multiple reports. The timing of the potential exit is strange, for Goa sit atop the ISL standings.
Friday’s result: Mumbai City 1 (Diego Carlos 44’) beat NorthEast United 0.

