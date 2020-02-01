Home Sport Football

ISL: Jamshedpur FC's revival hopes meet ATK's aim for top spot

Jamshedpur have suffered four defeats in their last five outings and need to pick up as many wins as possible in their final five games to make it to the play-offs.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Jamshedpur FC will take on ATK at home. (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Their chances of a top-four finish becoming increasingly difficult, Jamshedpur FC will desperately need a win when they host a high-flying ATK in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Jamshedpur have suffered four defeats in their last five outings and need to pick up as many wins as possible in their final five games to make it to the play-offs.

"Yes, we think we still have a chance to make it to the play-offs. The match is probably the most important match of the season because we are playing against a great team. It is a big challenge for us. It is probably our last chance to fight for top-four," said head coach Antonio Iriondo.

Sergio Castel has been in good form having scored twice in as many games since his return from injury.

However, in the absence of the experienced Tiri, the home team does not have a recognised foreign centre-back as Memo, who is a midfielder by trade, has been filling in.

Coming into this tie on the back of a 1-1 defeat in Chennai, the onus will be on the home side to show some fight.

Farukh Choudhary has a single goal this season after starting the campaign on a brighter note.

ATK have to close the gap at the top of the ISL table with FC Goa and Bengaluru FC also chasing the top spot which guarantees an automatic berth into the AFC Champions League group stage next season.

"It is very difficult to play because the last matches in the competition it is limited to stress. This stress sometimes is not good for football. We have just four matches in the competition. We want to get our objectives and targets," said ATK coach Antonio Habas.

The good news for the visitors is that David Williams is back in contention for a start after missing their last three games due to injury.

What would please Habas is that they have just conceded 10 goals, which is second-best in the league this term.

The trio of Pritam Kotal, Agus and Sumit Rathi have done an exceptional job at the back for the Kolkata outfit. They are also prolific with 24 goals, second only to FC Goa's 32. Mandi is back after serving a one-game suspension which would give more options to Habas.

ATK are deadly with their through balls, with Roy Krishna and Williams' pace a big weapon.

Jamshedpur will need to be wary of this aspect of ATK's game and ensure their midfielders do not get enough time and space on the ball.

While Jamshedpur look to keep their hopes of a play-off spot alive, ATK are looking to bridge the gap at the top.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISL Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC ATK Antonio Iriondo Pritam Kotal
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp