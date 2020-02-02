Take three, score six: Chennaiyin resurgence continues

MARTINJOSPEH By

KOCHI: On the eve of the match, Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle had said his side is a ‘work in progress’. After the win against Kerala Blasters on Saturday, one could say they are making progress instead. One could also argue after the 6-3 win that there are areas in Chennaiyin’s defence that need to be addressed. But for a team which was near the bottom, coming back in reckoning for a top-four slot is a remarkable turnaround. A fourth successive win, strikers scoring for fun — there were many takeaways. With a game in hand, they are two points behind fourth-placed Mumbai City FC.

As for Kerala Blasters, a hat-trick from star man Bartholomew Ogbeche couldn’t hide the problems they face. Early into the game, both teams gave indications that they are ready to play on the front foot. Tackles were flying in and there was a sense of urgency from the two sides. Not a lot of chances were created in the early stages and it was turning into a cagey affair. It took a goalkeeping howler for the opening goal to come. Blasters goalkeeper TP Rehenesh received a back pass in his area and instead of finding a yellow shirt, he squared the ball straight into the path of Rafael Crivellaro, who simply pushed the ball into the net.

There was nothing fortuitous about what followed. The Blasters defence went into a meltdown as the Chennaiyin attackers carved them open. At the stroke of half-time, fine link-up play between Nerijus Valskis and Rafael saw the former steer the ball in. It was Valskis’ 11th goal of the campaign. To make matters worse for Blasters, they conceded again a minute later. Some smart play by Chennaiyin saw them beat Blasters’ off-side trap with Rafael running clear on goal and jabbing the ball into the net. The home side showed some fight in the second half.

They pulled one back immediately after resumption as striker Ogbeche headed in Jessel Carneiro’s cross. But Chennaiyin exposed Blasters’ fragile defence again. Raju Gaikwad’s back pass was intercepted by Valskis who then laid it for Chhangte, who made no mistake. Blasters showed powers of recovery with Ogbeche dragging them back into the game when they were 4-1 down. First, he curled a shot in from around 25 yards out before heading in a third to make it 4-3. The seesaw battle continued, with Chennaiyin making it 5-3 as Chhangte scored to ensure three points. Valskis got one more to increase his tally to 12