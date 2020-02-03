Home Sport Football

La Liga: Opting Ferland Mendy over Marcelo fortifies Real Madrid backline

The 24-year-old Mendy is a tireless worker on the left flank, patching up the one hole in Madrid’s backline that Marcelo would leave open to join in attack.

Published: 03rd February 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy (Photo | Twitter @ferland_mendy)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: During Real Madrid’s traditional team dinner before the winter break in Spain, France left back Ferland Mendy discovered he had an insightful “Secret Santa.”

Mendy’s anonymous Christmas present turned out to be a brick.

The brick was meant as a joke, but one with a point. It was that Mendy plays with an intense determination to stop attackers from advancing down his side of the pitch.

“That gift of the brick was because during practice he sometimes gives us some very hard knocks,” fellow defender Raphael Varane said on Saturday, after Mendy was one of Madrid’s top performers in a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

“It was a little joke. We know how good a defender he is. He is in great shape. He is incredibly strong. He is adapting well to the team and helps it in every facet.”

Ever since the days of the “Galácticos,” Madrid has won titles by overwhelming opponents with its collection of world-class attacking players.

But this season Madrid is leading the Spanish league and is undefeated in 21 matches largely thanks to its stingy defense.

With its victory over Atletico, Zinedine Zidane’s side set a club record of conceding only 13 goals through 22 rounds of the Spanish league. Madrid conceded 14 goals through the first 22 rounds in 1987-88.

Barcelona has outscored Madrid 52-40 in the league, but it has conceded 13 more goals and trails Madrid by three points.

“Defending is down to all of us, when we lose the ball we work quickly to get it back,” Zidane said after the Madrid derby. “People come to see their team playing well, fighting. I know we cannot always play brilliantly. Today was tough but the way people talk about the team after the game is down to the way we play. We got our reward today against a top rival who plays well.”

Zidane has made his defense much more reliable by benching longtime starter Marcelo in favor of Mendy, who arrived from Lyon for 48 million euros (then $54 million) in the off season. The 24-year-old Mendy is a tireless worker on the left flank, patching up the one hole in Madrid’s backline that Marcelo would leave open to join in attack.

And despite not having the scoring skills of Marcelo, Mendy did place a perfect cross for Karim Benzema to score the winner against Atletico.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Ferland Mendy Marcelo La Liga Zinedine Zidane
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp