Home Sport Football

From barefoot player to wonder striker, the rise of Nepal's Sabitra Bhandari

The Nepalese player is getting used to such kind of responses, especially after she became Nepal's highest goal-scorer late last year, beating Anu Lama’s tally of 35.

Published: 07th February 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sabitra Bhandari

Nepali footballer Sabitra Bhandari. (Photo| EPS)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BNEGALURU: On Tuesday, no-look flicks, quick feet, dribbling with pace and silky moves from a Gokulam Kerala player made the crowd take note. A lobbed header, which resulted in a goal, was the icing on the cake. Sabitra Bhandari's display earned a round of applause when she was substituted against Bangalore United in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) match.

The Nepalese player is getting used to such kind of responses, especially after she became Nepal's highest goal-scorer late last year, beating Anu Lama’s tally of 35. She is also the top goal-scorer in the ongoing IWL, with 15 strikes.

Sabitra's rise to the top resembles a movie script. Her initial days in her village in Lamjung district were those of struggles. Born in a family of six children — she is second eldest — her dad was the sole bread-earner. She did not kick a proper football around then; she made do with one made up of socks, and played barefoot. She did not ask her father to buy a kit.

Even when local tournaments were organised, Sabitra would turn out in them without boots. Some boys offered her a pair, but they were "too big" for her. "I felt it was better to play without them," she says.

Kits or not, Sabitra remained the star performer in girls' competitions and became the talk of the town. In early 2014, one of the referees noticed her dazzling skill. That completely changed her life. "In one of the tournaments in Lamjung, I ended as top goal-scorer. That time, national referee Sukra Lama dai (brother) saw me play and took my number. After two months or so, he called up and informed me about a club trial," she says.

A decision had to be made. The trial was in Kathmandu; a seven-hour bus journey from Lamjung. Money was a concern. Most importantly, she had to buy a pair of boots now. Sabitra hesitantly spoke with her dad, who blessed her and handed over the money.

An impressive trial later, she was offered a contract with Nepal APF Club. Sabitra also got a call-up from Nepal for the 2014 SAFF Championship. Two minutes into her debut, as a substitute against Bhutan, she opened her account.

The 22-year-old has been a prolific goal-scorer ever since. Besides playing in IWL, Sabitra has also played in the Maldives. With earnings on the rise, she now supports her family. "Bujaunu sakdina (I cannot explain how pleased I am to support my family). I send money to my family every month. I finance my brothers' education. My elder sister is married. It is not that I have to do everything for my family. My dad is there, but when I help him, he feels unburdened. That makes me happy," she says.

Like every other Indian footballer, Sabitra dreams of playing for a European club in the future. With her skills, it could soon be a reality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabitra Bhandari Indian Womens League Bangalore United Gokulam Kerala 2014 SAFF Championship Nepal womens football
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp