From barefoot player to wonder striker, the rise of Nepal's Sabitra Bhandari

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BNEGALURU: On Tuesday, no-look flicks, quick feet, dribbling with pace and silky moves from a Gokulam Kerala player made the crowd take note. A lobbed header, which resulted in a goal, was the icing on the cake. Sabitra Bhandari's display earned a round of applause when she was substituted against Bangalore United in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) match.

The Nepalese player is getting used to such kind of responses, especially after she became Nepal's highest goal-scorer late last year, beating Anu Lama’s tally of 35. She is also the top goal-scorer in the ongoing IWL, with 15 strikes.

Sabitra's rise to the top resembles a movie script. Her initial days in her village in Lamjung district were those of struggles. Born in a family of six children — she is second eldest — her dad was the sole bread-earner. She did not kick a proper football around then; she made do with one made up of socks, and played barefoot. She did not ask her father to buy a kit.

Even when local tournaments were organised, Sabitra would turn out in them without boots. Some boys offered her a pair, but they were "too big" for her. "I felt it was better to play without them," she says.

Kits or not, Sabitra remained the star performer in girls' competitions and became the talk of the town. In early 2014, one of the referees noticed her dazzling skill. That completely changed her life. "In one of the tournaments in Lamjung, I ended as top goal-scorer. That time, national referee Sukra Lama dai (brother) saw me play and took my number. After two months or so, he called up and informed me about a club trial," she says.

A decision had to be made. The trial was in Kathmandu; a seven-hour bus journey from Lamjung. Money was a concern. Most importantly, she had to buy a pair of boots now. Sabitra hesitantly spoke with her dad, who blessed her and handed over the money.

An impressive trial later, she was offered a contract with Nepal APF Club. Sabitra also got a call-up from Nepal for the 2014 SAFF Championship. Two minutes into her debut, as a substitute against Bhutan, she opened her account.

The 22-year-old has been a prolific goal-scorer ever since. Besides playing in IWL, Sabitra has also played in the Maldives. With earnings on the rise, she now supports her family. "Bujaunu sakdina (I cannot explain how pleased I am to support my family). I send money to my family every month. I finance my brothers' education. My elder sister is married. It is not that I have to do everything for my family. My dad is there, but when I help him, he feels unburdened. That makes me happy," she says.

Like every other Indian footballer, Sabitra dreams of playing for a European club in the future. With her skills, it could soon be a reality.