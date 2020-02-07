Raheem Sterling out with hamstring injury, to miss West Ham clash

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of Premier League clash against West Ham United due to a hamstring injury.

The club provided the injury update on Twitter and said, "Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery".

Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring.



Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/fVIgTtwTfW — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2020

Sterling walked off the pitch during the second half of the side's 0-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last week.

A scan has confirmed damage to Sterling's left hamstring.

Sterling was replaced by Bernardo Silva during the clash against Tottenham.

Manchester City is currently placed at the second spot in the Premier League standings with 51 points from 25 matches.

The side will take on West Ham on Sunday, February 9.