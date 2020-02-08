Home Sport Football

Mumbai City FC can still qualify for ISL play-offs: Rowllin Borges

Borges has scored one goal from 13 games this season in the ISL and he is not satisfied with the performance.

Rowllin Borges

Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India international footballer Rowllin Borges on Saturday said that defensive part of his game has improved after playing for Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC this season.

"This is my first season with him (Mumbai coach Jorge Costa). If you look at my last year's (season) stats with NorthEast (United FC), it was more of attacking, but if you see this year, it is defensive. Personally I have improved defensively," Borges, a defensive mid-fielder, told reporters here.

The 27-year-old Borges was with the NorthEast United FC from 2016-2019 and in between he was loaned to East Bengal.

Mumbai City are on fourth spot with 26 points and has two games left.

The team is in contention to make the play-offs.

Borges has scored one goal from 13 games this season in the ISL and he is not satisfied with the performance.

"I feel my performance (in this ISL) is okay and need to give more to the team. I wish I can help my team to qualify (for the play-offs) and then to reach the finals," he said on sidelines of 'Adidas Unfair Tournament' in suburban Bandra.

"Qualification is still possible as we have two matches left and we are going to give our best shot (so) that we can win those matches and finish (in top four) position and once you qualify you never know anything can happen and hopefully we can win the final," he said.

Borges spoke on the difference of styles of former national coach Stephen Constantine and current coach Igor Stimac.

"The style (of play) with Stimac is different. With Stephen (Constantine) it was more of long ball and with Igor it is more of passing and keeping the ball," he signed off.

