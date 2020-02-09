Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid get timely victory, Getafe make top four statement

Diego Simeone's side could be overtaken on Sunday by Sevilla, who visit Celta Vigo, but the coach welcomed the return to form.

Published: 09th February 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Granada FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 8, 2020.

Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Granada FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 8, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid won for the first time in four games on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 win over Granada that moved them into fourth place in La Liga, as Getafe continued their surprising charge towards Champions League football.

Argentinian forward Angel Correa scored Atletico's only goal in the sixth minute at the Wanda Metropolitano, netting for the fifth time in nine matches.

Atletico had goalkeeper Jan Oblak to thank for preserving the three points with a superb save from Roberto Soldado's crafty second-half backheel.

Diego Simeone's side could be overtaken on Sunday by Sevilla, who visit Celta Vigo, but the coach welcomed the return to form for a side who must face holders Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League later this month.

"We needed to win. Our stadium's support was extraordinary, we needed that energy," Simeone said.

Getafe took another step towards Champions League qualification as Jorge Molina scored twice in a sensational 3-0 win over fellow top-four contenders Valencia. 

The 37-year-old Molina capped a storming performance with two goals in the second half before Jaime Mata added a third with three minutes left, after Valencia's Alessandro Florenzi had been sent off. 

Getafe stay third, three points ahead of Atletico and Sevilla.

Up next for Jose Bordalas' side is a trip to Barcelona next weekend but on this evidence, it will be the stumbling Catalans feeling nervous ahead of that game.

Getafe face La Liga's defending champions on the back of four consecutive victories, in which they have scored nine goals and conceded none. 

They bullied Valencia from start to finish, faster to the ball and hungrier in the tackles with all three goals coming from Getafe's players reacting quicker than their opponents. 

"It was all shit, in defence and in attack," said Valencia's Gabriel Paulista. "We have to change today's attitude. They have been more like men."

After Barca, they will play Ajax in the Europa League.

Valencia, meanwhile, have won only four out of nine games since the turn of the year, with their own Champions League last 16 tie against Atalanta fast approaching.

Getafe had to wait until 13 minutes into the second for Molina's opener. He slid the ball to Mata and then beat two Valencia defenders to the rebound from Jaume Domenech's save. 

Dani Parejo was at fault for the second as he gave the ball away in midfield and one pass set Molina free. He had three defenders to beat but somehow bundled through, a final pirouette making space for a smart finish. 

Florenzi was sent off with 12 minutes left for a frustrated spear tackle from behind on Marc Cucurella before Mata made it three.

Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid as well-travelled French forward Hartem Ben Arfa made his debut as a second-half substitute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
La Liga Atletico Madrid Getafe Diego Simeone'
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp