AFC Cup: Advantage Bengaluru FC ahead of continental clash against Paro FC

A lot depends on Bengaluru FC for India’s chances of climbing up the AFC Club Competition rankings.

Published: 12th February 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC players during a training session in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A lot depends on Bengaluru FC for India’s chances of climbing up the AFC Club Competition rankings. It was Bengaluru’s AFC Cup exploits which helped the country earn an additional AFC competition slot.

While Chennaiyin FC and Minerva Punjab FC (now Punjab FC) failed to make a mark in the continental tournament, Bengaluru will once again have the responsibility to take India up the charts. On Wednesday, Carles Cuadrat’s men will have to cross the first hurdle to play in the AFC Cup at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. With a 1-0 away win against Paro FC of Bhutan, Bengaluru are well positioned in the second leg of the Preliminary Round 2 qualifier. 

“I really love the team. I have been watching the last two games. In the game against us, they tried to build from the back. They have good players like Chencho (Gyeltshen) and the African players who can make the difference. Bhutan should be proud of the things Paro is doing,” said Cuadrat. Thongkhosiem Haokip’s second-half strike decided the fate of the first leg. The away goal advantage is something that will help Bengaluru in the return leg.

“The away goal was very important. I remember when we faced Transport United in Bhutan two years ago and came back with a goalless draw. It put us in an uncomfortable situation. If they score one goal in the return leg, it meant that we had to score two and anything can happen in football,” Cuadrat said.

With two matches left in the Indian Super League to book their semifinal berth, Bengaluru will have to prioritise the competition. In addition, they are also dealing with fatigue as they have played four matches in the last 12 days. Thus they will look to rotate the squad on Wednesday.

“We have a full squad apart from Sunil (Chhetri). We have 25 players for the league and 30 to pick from for the AFC Cup. So we can manage. Juanan (Gonzalez) cannot play on Saturday so he is going to play on Wednesday. Roshan (Naorem Roshan Singh) was very good in the last AFC Cup match and assisted a goal but he too is out with a muscle injury. We will try another younger player,” said Cuadrat.

“As for the competition, we are focused enough to separate one competition from the other. As a team, we are happy because we are playing football every three days. We have the opportunity to represent the country in the AFC Cup and we love doing that. I have a squad of 25 players for the ISL and 30 for the AFC Cup and it means that I can give opportunities to some more young players.” Meanwhile, Paro coach Jangchuk Dorji will rely on Gyeltshen’s familiarity with Bengaluru to spring a surprise.

