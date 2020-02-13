Home Sport Football

FC Goa rout Mumbai City 5-2 to consolidate ISL top spot 

Mumbai City did put up a fight but Goa were clinical enough to notch up an emphatic win.

Published: 13th February 2020 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

FC Goa's Ferran Corominas celebrates his goal against Mumbai City FC. (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

MARGAO: FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC 5-2 in high-scoring match to go three points clear at the top of the Indian Super League table here on Wednesday.

Rowllin Borges (18th) handed Mumbai the lead before Ferran Corominas (20th), Hugo Boumous (38th) and Jackichand Singh (39th) handed the initiative to FC Goa.

Though Bipin Singh (57th) pulled a goal back for Mumbai, Coro (80th) struck again before Mohammed Rafique scored an own goal in the 87th minute to seal the win for FC Goa.

The victory saw FC Goa remain on course to clinch the top spot in the league while Mumbai remain four points ahead of fifth-placed Chennaiyin FC who have played two games less.

FC Goa made a sloppy start to the game, giving the ball away cheaply in their defensive half far too many times.

Mumbai duly took advantage and took the lead in the 18th minute. A long ball into the box was not cleared by FC Goa defenders. Subhasish Bose got to the ball and set up Borges inside the box whose drive took a deflection before settling in the back of the net.

FC Goa's response was swift and lethal. In the 20th minute, Jackichand sent the ball from the right wing. Boumous managed to nod the ball forward which Corominas lashed home on the volley from close range.

Mumbai tried to mount a response but were unable to force a proper opening.

FC Goa grew in confidence and punished Mumbai with two quick goals before half-time. In the 38th minute, a corner from Brandon Fernandes was nodded towards Boumous by Carlos Pena. The Moroccan reacted quickly to direct it into the far corner to hand the Gaurs the lead.

In the very next minute, Coro drove forward and slipped Jackichand in on the right who chipped a brilliant finish into the box to stun the away side.

Jorge Costa's charges started the second half with renewed vigour and got a goal back in the 57th minute when Borges kept a clearance alive on the right-wing before cutting it back for Bipin whose first time shot rippled the net.

Mumbai kept pushing and should have scored more.

FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz was forced to make two good saves, off a long ranger from Borges and off a header from Modou Sougou, in quick succession.

FC Goa, though, hit Mumbai on the counter yet again to put the game to bed.

A rapid move saw Boumous slip Coro through on goal and he expertly finished past Amrinder Singh to make it 4-2.

Mumbai were dealt the killer blow in the 87th minute when Coro's attempted shot was blocked away.

It fell for Lenny Rodrigues who slammed a cross straight into Rafique and the ball deflected into the goal.

TAGS
Mumbai City FC Indian Super League ISL FC Goa Rowllin Borges Ferran Corominas Hugo Boumous ackichand Singh
