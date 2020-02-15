Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp has 'no clue' if Liverpool can win Champions League

Liverpool are on a sublime form as they top the Premier League table with 73 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:46 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he has 'no clue' whether his side can win the Champions League as he named a few contenders for the title.

"Juventus were my favourites before the season started but obviously I don't watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of Serie A. They have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it's crazy," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"The Bayern Munich squad is also massive, PSG are incredible when they are all fit, you can never discount Barcelona and let's not forget Manchester City because the Champions League will be one of their big targets. I have no clue how far we can go but there's no need to think about it yet because at the moment all we need to concentrate on is Atletico on Tuesday," he added.

They bagged the Champions League's title last season but the manager is unsure whether they can retain the crown this season.

"I have no clue if we can win the Champions League again, but we should be ready to go for it," Klopp said.

Liverpool will take on Norwich City today in Premier League.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Champions League
