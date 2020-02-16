Bayern back on top in Germany after beating Cologne 4-1

Home Sport Football

Bayern's players celebrate with supporters after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Bayern's players celebrate with supporters after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOGNE: Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Cologne 4-1 on Sunday to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga.

Chasing its eighth successive title, Bayern moved one point ahead of Leipzig at the top of the table.

With Cologne wearing special shirts for the city's upcoming carnival, Bayern spoilt the party atmosphere with two goals in the first five minutes.

Thomas Müller set up both goals as Cologne's defense failed to track the Bayern players' movement.

Müller first cued up Robert Lewandowski for his 23rd goal in 22 Bundesliga games in the second minute.

He then set up Kingsley Coman to make it 2-0 as Bayern comfortably exchanged passes in the Cologne penalty area.

Bayern extended its lead again in the 12th minute when Gnabry picked up a corner from Joshua Kimmich and backtracked to the edge of the penalty area before hitting a powerful low shot.

It could easily have been more as Bayern outshot Cologne 18-1 in the first half.

Gnabry hit the bar from a tight angle after rounding the keeper in the 29th.

Cologne tried to claw its way back into the game in the second half, but VAR intervened.

Jhon Cordoba put the ball into the net in the 46th but it was ruled out on video review for a narrow offside.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer stormed up the field to cut out a Cologne breakaway in the 61st.

Gnabry scored Bayern's fourth with a moment of individual skill, dribbling in from the left and dodging challenges before curling a shot into the top corner.

Mark Uth scored a consolation goal for Cologne on the counterattack in the 70th.

Cologne had more chances to score late on as Bayern's defense seemed to relax, but Neuer kept them at bay.

Sixth-place Schalke visits Mainz in Sunday's late game.

