Home Sport Football

Banned from Europe, Manchester City may still have to pay huge European bonuses: Report

Many of Manchester City players have bonuses written in their contracts for Champions League qualification and performance.

Published: 19th February 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City could still face huge player bonus bills if they lose an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a two-year European ban by UEFA, according to revelations in the British media Tuesday.

Many of City players have bonuses written in their contracts for Champions League qualification and performance. In some cases, those run into millions, the Daily Mail reported.

UEFA's financial fair play compliance body, the CFCB, banned City from the Champions League for two seasons on Friday and fined the club 30 million euros ($32.5 million).

It had concluded the club was not being truthful in its submissions from 2012-16 that Etihad Airlines wholly funded its annual £67.5 million ($88 million) sponsorship.

ALSO READ: Gary Neville expects Manchester City to win appeal against 'hopeless' UEFA 

Should the appeal -- which the club's CEO Ferran Soriano says in an email will be lodged soon -- fail it would see City lose out on a minimum of £150 million a season for qualifying.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the club promised to sue UEFA "for the next 10 years." The Guardian meanwhile said it had unearthed more evidence that the club had fudged figures on the sponsorship. 

Club executives have been meeting with the players and their representatives and discussing how they would make up any losses in earnings. The club have told the players not to panic.

City fear rivals could try to lure players with low bids and the promise Champions League football.

Soriano remains bullish the club will win their appeal in an email sent to staff that was  seen by the Daily Mail.

ALSO READ: UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

"It is important to recognise that this is not the end," wrote Soriano.

"There is more to come. We are confident that with a fair and independent hearing we will prevail," added the 52-year-old Spaniard.

'Everybody do the Poznan'

Another email from  club lawyer Simon Cliff says Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the City chairman, intends to carry on fighting even if they lose their appeal.

"Khaldoon said he would rather spend £30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years," wrote Cliff as cited by The Daily Telegraph.

City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to confirm he will stay -- at the very least till his present contract ends in 2021 -- when he gives his first press conference since the affair broke after the Premier League game with West Ham on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola to stick with Manchester City FC despite two-year ban - Reports

"Look, whatever league we are in, I will still be here," Guardiola told the players when they met up last Saturday after their mini break according to Sky Sports News.

The Guardian, though, says it has dug out a document from 2015 produced by a US aviation industry alliance which in turn quoted a report by consultants written for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in 2010. The consultants stated that the Abu Dhabi government, not Etihad airlines, was "covering" the sponsorship of Manchester City.

"While Etihad asserts that it funded the $640m (total) cost of the sponsorship of Manchester City 'from its own liquidity,' it provides no such evidence," read the document.

"An internal study that (the consultants) prepared for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, states that the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi –- not Etihad -– covers the cost."

Meanwhile the club's fans plan to show their anger at UEFA when Real Madrid visit for their Champions League Last 16 second leg clash on Wednesday next week.

They are to unfurl new anti-UEFA banners, for which a crowd-funding appeal has raised £4,500 so far, and also do a 'Poznan' protest.

Lech Poznan fans turned their backs on the field of play during a Europa League match against Manchester City in 2011 as part of an ongoing feud with UEFA.

"Everybody do the Poznan: turn your back on UEFA and be together as one," said Kevin Parker of the City Supporters Club.

"We want to show the football world that you're taking on all of us." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Manchester City European ban Manchester City Champions League ban Champions League ban Champions League
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp