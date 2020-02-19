Home Sport Football

Champions League: Neymar criticises PSG injury handling after Borussia Dortmund defeat

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, was critical of the PSG for not letting him play more before Tuesday's clash.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:36 PM

PSG's Neymar reacts during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain in Dortmund.

PSG's Neymar reacts during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain in Dortmund. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DORTMUND: Neymar has criticised Paris Saint-Germain's handling of his recent injury after scoring in the 2-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, which leaves the French club facing the prospect of another early Champions League exit.

After missing four games in the last fortnight with a rib injury, the Brazilian superstar looked short of match fitness in Tuesday's last-16, first-leg, defeat at Dortmund.

Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland scored twice to make him the Champions League joint top-scorer, but Neymar gave PSG a lifeline for the second leg in Paris on March 11.

ALSO READ: PSG still 'dangerous', warns record-breaker Erling Braut Haaland

He tapped home for what could prove a crucial away goal after being set up by France striker Kylian Mbappe in the second half. 

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, was critical of the French league champions for not letting him play more before Tuesday's clash.

"It's hard to go four games without playing," said Neymar. 

"Unfortunately it wasn't my choice, it was the choice of the club, of the doctors, they made that decision, which I didn't like.

ALSO READ: Unstoppable Haaland scores two as Borussia Dortmund beat PSG in Champions League

"We had a lot of discussions about it because I wanted to play, I felt good, but the club was afraid and in the end it was me who suffered."

Big-spending PSG are desperate to avoid exiting the Champions League at the first knockout round for a fourth season in a row.

"It was a tough game, but we have to do what we can in the return game," Neymar, 28, told reporters.

"Playing now at home is the best thing in the world, we have 90 minutes to do something.
 

