Guwahati likely venue for India ties for U-17 World Cup

CHENNAI: India will likely play all its matches in the U-17 Women’s World Cup at Guwahati, according to fixtures released in New Delhi on Tuesday. The tournament will be held across five cities — Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai —from November 2 to 21. Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Stadium will host all but one of the Group A matches — India, as hosts, will likely be seeded top in this group. Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Ahmedabad’s TranStadia and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will host the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will be held in Bhubaneswar and Navi Mumbai, with the latter hosting both the third-place matches and the final on November 2. The official slogan of the tournament — Kick Off The Dream — was also unveiled at the function, which was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s head of youth tournaments Roberto Grassi and AIFF president Praful Patel.