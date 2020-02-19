Home Sport Football

Liverpool FC World heads to Delhi

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016.

Published: 19th February 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool Flag

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top English Premier League club Liverpool FC has confirmed Delhi as the next stop for its interactive roadshow, LFC World.

The unique fan experience will arrive at the city's Select Citywalk Mall on March 7, bringing Liverpool FC directly to supporters in India via the LFC World hub.

LFC World is now in its fourth season, having met thousands of fans in eight countries across the world since 2016.

Liverpool legends Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer will be in town for the event, giving local fans the opportunity to meet former players as well as take part in a range of engaging and interactive activities.

Reds in Delhi can also have their photograph taken with one of the most prestigious trophies in world football the UEFA Champions League trophy, which LFC won for the sixth time last season and various iconic recreations of Anfield such as the Shankly Gates, This Is Anfield sign and the players' dressing room.

Emile Heskey said: "LFC World Delhi is the place to be for Reds in India.

We know not all our fans can get to Anfield, so we want to bring the club closer to them.

"We're really looking forward to visiting Delhi and meeting all of our supporters out there it will be a fantastic experience for us and them!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liverpool FC Liverpool Liverpool in Delhi Liverpool FC World
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp