Miranda delivers in short time for FC Goa  

When FC Goa made the shock decision to part ways with Sergio Lobera, eyebrows were raised en masse on social media.

Published: 21st February 2020 10:56 AM

Clifford Miranda

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When FC Goa made the shock decision to part ways with Sergio Lobera, eyebrows were raised en masse on social media. Goa was top of the table, playing arguably the best football in the league and seemingly en route taking the title. The question that was being asked was ‘why upset the applecart this close to the finish line?’. Everyone was in agreement that Goa were taking a massive risk, especially when they decided to hand over the reins of the team to Clifford Miranda.

Clifford had been a fine player who lifted multiple honours with Dempo but it had only been a couple of years since he stopped being an active footballer. He was being thrown into the deep end of a title race. How was he going to fare? The answer has been ‘pretty good’. On Wednesday, Goa thrashed Jamshedpur FC 5-0 to ensure top spot and become the first Indian team to qualify for the AFC Champions League. Miranda’s three games in charge have resulted in three wins and 14 goals. 

The latest of that ensured Goa’s main objective for the season — the Champions League spot. “It’s a fantastic feeling for the club, first of all, to be top of the league, and to have qualified for the Champions League,” said Miranda. “It was one of our objectives. It has been a journey with moments that we have all enjoyed.  Playing in the Champions League is something that we look forward to.”Miranda was not even in the country when the decision to entrust him with the team was made, and he admits he was as surprised as everybody else. “It’s exciting and it’s something that surprised me,” he said. 

“I did not expect to manage a team so early in my career and that too, one of the best if not the best in Indian football. When I got the call, I was in Germany and was not expecting something like this. It’s exciting to work with such extremely talented players and guide them.”Part of Miranda’s success has been down to his decision not to tinker much with a machine that has been running so smoothly. “It’s too late in the season to change the style of play,” he said. “The style of the previous coach is already set. To try and change it now will not be the right thing. From here, we just have to cross the finish line in the same way as we started.”

Do-or-die clash     
Mumbai City FC will have to win their last league game against Chennaiyin FC on Friday to make the playoffs in the Indian Super League. A win will ensure qualification for either side. However, even a draw will do for Chennaiyin FC, who have played a game less.

FC Goa
