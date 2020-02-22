Home Sport Football

Dead last to semifinals, Chennaiyin complete miraculous comeback

The Mumbai Football Arena has seen many a heroic act by Lucian Goian.

Published: 22nd February 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC players celebrate Lucian Goian’s goal on Friday | sportzpics

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Football Arena has seen many a heroic act by Lucian Goian. The Romanian was in the thick of the action again on Friday, scoring the only goal in a scrappy but entertaining affair on a cool evening in Mumbai. But this time he was dressed in the white of Chennaiyin FC.  Goian, returning to Mumbai for the first time since leaving the club at the end of last season, put a dagger through the home fans with a 83rd minute goal, effectively knocking them out of the Indian Super League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC had more than their fair share of luck as they defeated hosts Mumbai City FC 1-0 to seal their semifinal spot.

Mumbai, placed fourth on the league table ahead of the match, needed a win to qualify for the final four or at least a draw for a mathematical chance. Their best marksman this season, Amine Chermiti, missed two opportunities to score in either half. In the 25th minute, the Tunisian sent a header well over the bar. But the hosts’ best chance came in the 67th minute when the tireless Diego Carlos played a long ball from his own half. Chermiti showed superb control in bringing the ball down, but with only the goalkeeper to beat, he tapped the ball wide of the goal.

In the 52nd minute, Chennai goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made a slide tackle on Chermiti right at the edge of the box but received only a yellow card. Two minutes later, Sourav Das brought down Lallianzuala Chhangte charging towards the goal and was shown a straight red. It was, however, left to Goian, who arrived in Mumbai as the captain of Chennaiyin this time, to strike the final blow. Rafael Crivellaro’s corner kick was flicked on by Nerijus Valskis, and Goian was there, unchallenged, to take it on the volley and send it into goal. It has been quite a turnaround for Chennai, who were near bottom when coach Owen Coyle took over in December. They have won seven of the 10 matches since he joined and have now completed the stunning comeback by making it to the final four.

