Edinson Cavani honoured after completing 200 goals for PSG

The Uruguay international termed it a 'special evening' and said that the win will give them confidence.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:36 PM

Edinson Cavani walks with a trophy as he's celebrates his 200 goal for PSG. (Photo | AP)

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani on Monday brought up his double century of goals for the club during their win over Bordeaux.

The Uruguay international scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute which took his goal tally to 200. PSG secured a 4-3 win in their Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux here.

After achieving the feat, Cavani termed it a 'special evening' and said that the win will give them confidence.

"It's a very special evening for lots of reasons. For the 200 goals of course, because I have scored 200 goals, but also because it was a special moment for us. We wanted to speak on the pitch and do our best. This win, it gives us the confidence to be united, to keep going forward and to do great things," the club's official website quoted Cavani as saying.

PSG top the Ligue 1 table with 65 points and will take on Dijon FCO in their next clash on February 29. 

