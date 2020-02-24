Home Sport Football

We don't see ourselves as best in the world: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

His team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on February 19.

Published: 24th February 2020 06:06 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a training session at Melwood Training Ground in Liverpool (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they do not see themselves as the 'best in the world'.

"Usually if people mention 'the best team in the world,' you think of Real Madrid from a few years ago, Barcelona from a few years ago, Man City of the last two years and stuff like this," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"The team we have is about attitude - go and go and go - mixed with really good football players. We are, for sure, more critical of our performances because they only see the results, which are exceptional - no doubt about that - but we don't see ourselves as the best in the world," he added.

Liverpool have been in sublime form as they top the Premier League points table with 76 points. They have not lost even once in this season's Premier League so far and have a 19-point lead over the second-placed Manchester City.

The club suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on February 19. Despite the defeat, Klopp hailed his club's attitude by calling it 'exceptional'.

"What I loved from my team at Atletico is we didn't play like the best team in the world, we fought like crazy to get through it. Our attitude in this game was exceptional," he said.

Liverpool will now take on West Ham United in the Premier League on February 25. 

